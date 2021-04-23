Thunder Bay Weather – If you enjoyed the warmer weather of the past couple of days, get set for a trip back to the clouds. The old adage, “April showers bring May flowers” may not have included snow, but parts of the region are headed back to snow flurries or rain over the coming days. There are no weather alerts or weather warnings in effect, just wet weather for many parts of the region.



Thunder Bay Weather

It is -3 to start your Friday in Thunder Bay. Skies are going to be sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers will be rolling in by late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High for Friday will be a nice +11.

Tonight we are expecting a change in the weather. Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain showers this evening and after midnight. However, periods of snow are forecast for after midnight. As much as two centimetres of snow are likely. Winds becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of -2.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sunny skies are starting the day in Sioux Lookout. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon with a 70 per cent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High for the day of +12.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening. Skies will be clearing before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -6 overnight. Wind chill -10 overnight.

Attawapiskat Weather

For the far north in Attawapiskat, first off our thoughts are with the community over the loss of the church to fire.

Weather wise, expect mainly sunny skies to start Friday. Increasing cloudiness is expected near noon. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Friday will be +7. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue with a 70 per cent chance of snow flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight will be -13. Wind chill -8 this evening and -22 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -1 to start off Friday in Kenora, headed to a high of only +4. Sunny skies to start your Friday however there will be increasing cloudiness this morning. Those clouds are bringing a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries by late this morning and into this afternoon. Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

Tonight will start with cloudy conditions. Skies will be clearing overnight. Winds will be north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight will be -6. Wind chill -10 overnight.

