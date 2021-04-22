Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Ontario is reporting 3,682 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths today.

Ontario has a test positivity rate of 7.8 per cent, which is down slightly from 7.9 per cent reported on April 21, 2021.

There were 54,426 tests completed across Ontario in the last 24 hour period, up from nearly 52,000 tests completed a day ago.

In the hot spots

There are 1,131 new cases of the virus reported cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 507 new cases in Peel, 436 new cases in York Region, 279 new cases in Ottawa and 200 new cases in Durham.

Directive from Dr. Williams Cancels NON-URGENT Surgeries

Hospitals in Ontario have been ordered to immediately halt all non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

This directive comes from the chief medical officer for Ontario, Dr. David Williams. The directive is designed to help create more capacity in the province’s hospitals and intensive care units which are struggling to withstand the growing onslaught of COVID-19 patients during the third wave.

Williams says “The rise of variants of concern in Ontario which compared to people infected with the earlier variants is resulting in more people with COVID-19 hospitalized and admitted to ICU.”