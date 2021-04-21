Six New Cases of COVID-19 and One More Dead in Thunder Bay District

COVID-19 Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 6 (six) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is now at 52 as seven cases have been resolved.

  • 3 Close Contact
  • 1 No Known Exposure
  • 2 Pending

All six cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Ontario Case Update

Ontario is reporting 4,212 cases of COVID-19, and nearly 51,900 tests completed.

In the Hot Spots, there are 1,249 new cases in Toronto, 771 in Peel, 386 in York Region, 276 in Hamilton and 214 in Durham.

