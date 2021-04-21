Lakeshore Natural Gas, a wholly owned local distribution company of the five Municipalities of Marathon, Terrace Bay, Schreiber, Manitouwadge and Wawa, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent for a long-term Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) with Certarus Ltd. The agreement contracts Certarus for the transportation, storage and supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the proposed North Shore Gas project.

The North Shore Gas Project is a $55 million proposal for an innovative mobile energy distribution solution to serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in the five municipalities. Compressing gas for on-road transportation is a safe and cost-effective way for rural and remote communities that are not served by traditional pipelines to get the low carbon energy they need.

“We are pleased to announce this new agreement with Certarus. In 2020, Lakeshore Natural Gas issued a competitive gas supply procurement process and as a result, selected Certarus and CNG as the preferred options for this project. Our municipalities are confident that we have found a trusted and well-established gas supply partner in Certarus, and that today’s announcement brings us one step closer to delivering this critical energy project for underserviced communities in the north,” says Daryl Skworchinski, CAO for the Town of Marathon and President of Lakeshore Natural Gas.

The North Shore Gas Project is already five years in design and development. The municipalities have strongly advocated the Ontario government for natural gas services to support economic development and relieve the pressure of high heating and energy costs on residents, businesses and industry in rural northern communities.

The proposed project includes the handling, compression, delivery, storage and decompression of CNG by Certarus from the company’s plant in Red Rock to delivery points in each municipality. Following receipt of regulatory approvals and permits, local distribution works will be constructed and operated in each of the five municipalities to deliver natural gas to customers.

“Certarus specializes in safely delivering low carbon energy wherever our customers need us. While the remote location of these municipalities may have made energy security an issue in the past, we are pleased to help them transition to a clean energy future with a safe and secure supply of CNG to fuel their homes and businesses. Together with Lakeshore Natural Gas, we look forward to demonstrating a clear pathway to deliver clean and cost-effective energy to rural communities in Northern Ontario,” says Curtis Philippon, CEO & President, Certarus.

The North Shore Gas Project is anticipated to serve up to 13,000 potential customers, realizing energy costs savings in the hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as reduced GHG emissions for the region.

“The North Shore Gas Project is shovel-ready and we will be seeking the final regulatory and financing approvals in the coming months,” continues Skworchinski. “There has never been a better time to invest in clean and efficient energy sources for the north. People are struggling to heat their homes, schools and businesses, and mobile natural gas delivery is the only solution that makes economic and environmental sense.”

If the project is successful in receiving all of the necessary Ontario regulatory approvals in 2021, the full roll-out of the project is proposed to take place over three years (2022 to 2024).