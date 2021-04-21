Overdoses, Death, and Family Trauma – The Legacy of Illegal Drugs

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The toll on human lives, families, and our community caused by illegal drugs is massive.

Thunder Bay Police state that “The drug trade continues to have a tragic and disturbing impact on our community”.

Thunder Bay Police became aware of at least 13 suspected overdoses during March of this year.. Of those suspected overdoses, three were fatal. For 2021, year-to-date, there have been at least 85 suspected overdoses, 22 of which were fatal.

The toll on families losing loved ones is huge. And during the pandemic with the restrictions on attendance at funerals, people are not able to say good-bye.

The damage lasts for potentially generations.

These stark overdose statistics do not account for possible unreported overdose incidents, or incidents dealt with by Superior North EMS paramedics.

TBPS continues to actively investigate and disrupt the ongoing drug trade. Thunder Bay Police Drug and Cash Seizures 1 of 6 The Thunder Bay Police Service has released some statistics regarding drug seizures (between March 1 and March 31, 2021) in hopes of generating more awareness about these ongoing efforts and the negative impacts the drug trade has on our community’s health and wellbeing.

SEIZURES AT A GLANCE (Totals approx. and rounded):

– Fentanyl: $250,000 – Cocaine seized: $166,000 – Crack Cocaine: $105,000 – Currency: $141,000 CAD

In addition to these narcotics and property obtained by crime, police also seized two firearms in March. Seven investigations involved home takeovers.

CHARGES AT A GLANCE:

– Charges laid: 174 – Persons arrested: 35 – Out of District accused: 20

Please consider that drug traffickers, whether local or from out-of-town, target and harm the community’s most vulnerable. Help Police and Thunder Bay If you have concerns about drug trafficking activity in your neighbourhood, or have information that could assist in a police investigation, please call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.