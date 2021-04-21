Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is actively investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 associated with Musselwhite Mine located 480 kilometers north of Thunder Bay. This is being done in close collaboration with mine management and Newmont Corporation.

One individual is confirmed positive for COVID-19 and there are several other individuals who are considered preliminary positive based on rapid testing results. Confirmatory testing of these individuals is being completed. All close contacts of these individuals that have been identified to date are currently self-isolating.

Working with mine management, TBDHU continues to assess the exposure risk to other workers and any contacts outside of the site. Musselwhite Mine has already undertaken many measures to reduce any spread of the virus at the site and further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.