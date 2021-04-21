In the growing bitcoin market, there is a lot of speculation on just what direction that the crypto-currency is headed.

The value of Bitcoin is, according to some “a bubble waiting to burst”. This according to one investment advisor, tephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at financial consultants Alvine Capital, who thinks there are two severe risks ahead.

The prices of bitcoin and other crypto-currencies have continued an upward Bull Market so far this year.

There was a drop in the market over last weekend, but so far prices appear to be more stable. On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Bitcoin was trading 1% lower at a price of $55,2489 each.

To be brutally honest, I stare at the chart of ETH/BTC and I see an enormous rounded bottom with potentially huge breakout just above…. pic.twitter.com/85hfawq0bx — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) April 21, 2021