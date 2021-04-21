Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning.



The temperatures for the region are however going to be below the seasonal averages for much of the next several days.

One of the key components to life right now is practicing kindness. Being kind and respectful toward each other is really needed as we continue under the stay-at-home orders, the strict social bubbles and the uncertainties we all are facing.

You can do it, it goes without saying “You’re Beautiful”.

Get out and get some fresh air, go for a walk, make sure to take a break from your screens, especially for the kids.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

We are a full six degrees cooler than the seasonal average temperature in Thunder Bay for a forecast high today. It is -4 to start your morning under a mix of sun and cloud. Winds are calm at up to 15 km/h. High for Wednesday will be +4. Wind chill -10 this morning. Today the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies by late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -8 overnight with the wind chill at -13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -6 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. The daytime high will be +5, a full five degrees cooler than the seasonal average for this day. Skies are mainly cloudy. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clearing this evening. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is -6 to start the day in Sachigo Lake. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Skies will be clearing later this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High +5. Wind chill -14 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High for Wednesday will be +8. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight, we are calling for clear skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill -5 overnight.