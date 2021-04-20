Thunder Bay – Weather – For almost all of western and Northern Ontario the weather alerts have ended this morning.

However for the Aroland and Nakina area, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect.



Winter storm warning in effect for:

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Periods of snow this morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 35 cm are expected by late morning.

In addition, northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h will result in areas of poor visibility due to blowing snow. Travel along Highway 11 and area roadways will be hazardous.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is a non-April like -10 this morning in Thunder Bay. We are headed to a high +2 for the day. Skies are going to be clear and sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries is predicted. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h but will become light this afternoon. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries early this evening. Low overnight will be -10.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -6 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High for Tuesday will be 1. Wind chill -17 this morning and -6 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There will be a 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill near -11.

Marten Falls Weather

It is -12 to start April 20, 2021 in Marten Falls. There will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of -3 with the wind chill at -23 this morning and -9 this afternoon. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. It will becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -9 this evening and -25 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -4 this morning in Kenora starting off your Tuesday. It is cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High +1. Wind chill -8 this morning. The UV index is 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight -9. Wind chill -11 overnight.