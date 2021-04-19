Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay has updated their response to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

In a press release, the city states: “Following the Government of Ontario’s announcement on Friday of an extension to the Stay-at-home order and further province-wide restrictions, some city services will be affected including marinas and some outdoor recreational amenities.”

The order under the Reopening Ontario Act, which would include the rules for shutdown zones, has been extended to May 20.

The declaration of emergency and the Stay-at-home order are orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, and have been extended to May 5 at this time. It requires everyone to remain at home except for essential reasons, such as grocery shopping, going to the pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.

“While we continue in the Stay-at-home order, our approach is to continue to provide services where we are able and where not restricted by the Province. We will comply with all orders from the provincial government,” said City Manager Norm Gale. “As always, our highest priority is the health and safety of employees, residents and anyone who uses City facilities and services.”

Marinas are limited to repair, placing boats in the water, or if necessary to allow access to a residence. They cannot be used for recreational boating.

Building Services is continuing to receive, review and issue all building permits, but inspections will only be carried out on projects deemed essential under the new provincial restrictions.

Outdoor recreational amenities, including golf courses, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, frisbee golf locations, tennis, and skate parks must close subject to certain exceptions. Exceptions include allowances for maintenance, safety, law enforcement, or similar purposes.

Parks and recreational areas including trails will be open to allow people to walk through them.

No person shall use outdoor sports facilities, any portion of a park or recreational area containing outdoor fitness equipment, or any outdoor picnic site or picnic table.

Community gardens will remain open.

Off-leash dog parks, park benches, playgrounds and play structures may be open but any person using them or an open park or recreational area must maintain required physical distancing.

Religious/wedding ceremonies are limited to 10 people whether they are held indoors or outdoors, with drive-in religious/wedding ceremonies able to exceed the 10 person limit provided all participants remain in their vehicles.

Travel into Ontario from the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec is also restricted, with limited exceptions, such as work, health care services, transportation and delivery of goods and services or exercising Aboriginal or treaty rights.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit strongly recommends avoiding all non-essential travel outside of Northwestern Ontario.