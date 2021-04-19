Thunder Bay – Weather – Look outside and you would sure not think it is April 19th. Rain followed by snow overnight has left roads covered in the white stuff.

There are as of 06:40 AM EDT no reports of road closures or accidents, but chances are once people start deciding they have to get around, there will be.

For the latest on the now in effect provincial border closure: OPP Statement on Provincial Border.

Weather today means despite the clouds and snow, we need a warm front of kindness out there. And, hey, remember, “You’re beautiful”.

There remains weather warnings across the region, and a weather advisory in effect at this hour for the City of Thunder Bay.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning.

Snow at times heavy continues early this morning for areas near Lake Superior. Conditions should improve later this morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible, especially inland from Lake Superior and over areas of higher terrain.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Winter storm conditions expected today. Amounts of 20 to 35 centimetres of snow are likely.

Snow may fall heavily at times today with snowfall rates of a few centimetres per hour possible at times. Latest analysis suggests that amounts of 20 to 35 cm are likely, with the highest amounts near and east of Lake Nipigon.

In addition, northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h will result in areas of poor visibility due to blowing snow.

Travel along Highway 11 and area roadways will be hazardous.

Conditions should improve by this afternoon for areas northwest of Lake Superior and later in the day for areas farther east.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -3 this morning headed to a daytime high of -1. We are calling for snow at times heavy changing to light snow later this morning with 5-10 centimetres expected. Local blowing snow due to winds blowing from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60. The wind chill is -12 this morning and will be -7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low -7. Wind chill -7 this evening and -12 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -7 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout headed to a high for Monday of +1. We will see increasing cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Wind chill is a balmy minus 19 this morning.

Tonight we will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h before becoming light near midnight. Low -13. Wind chill -19 overnight.

Webequie Weather

For our friends in Webequie, Good morning! It is currently -10 in the community. Skies are cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of -8 for Monday with the wind chill at -22 this morning and -17 this afternoon.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -13. Wind chill -18 this evening and -23 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -6 in Kenora this morning headed to a high for the day of +4. Skies are clear but there will be increasing cloudiness starting by early this afternoon. Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The wind chill is -17 this morning.

Tonight skies will be overcast. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -8.