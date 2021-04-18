KENORA – Leader’s Ledger – I’ve been taking part in House of Commons proceedings virtually this week, fighting for the needs of the Kenora riding.

Standing for safety in Pikangikum

Last week, I called on the Minister of Public Safety to deploy RCMP officers to Pikangikum First Nation.

Lack of police in Pikangikum has already put the health and safety of residents at risk. While I was relieved to see that overnight nurses were able to return to the community, the absence of law enforcement is still a security concern.

I have spoken with Chief Dean Owen, who told me that the community would welcome RCMP until an alternative solution can be found. But when I asked Minister Bill Blair if he would send officers, the Minister doubled down and indicated he would not send resources to assist the community.

His failure to act is putting the safety of residents at risk.

Fighting for a safe reopening

I’ve spent months pressuring the Liberal government for a data-driven plan to safely re-open the economy, but they still haven’t provided any answers.

Business owners – especially those in hard-hit industries like tourism and hospitality – need to know what the next few months are going to look like. What percentage of the country will need to be vaccinated before restrictions can be lifted? Will fully-vaccinated tourists be allowed to enter the country this summer? What measures will businesses have to take to keep their employees and customers safe?

Last Tuesday, I raised this issue again during House of Commons adjournment proceedings. Liberal MP Terry Sheehan responded by talking about COVID-19 support programs – programs which have not been enough to keep many businesses afloat.

I will continue to fight for a safe plan to re-open and help Canadians get their lives back.

Budget expected Monday

After two years of waiting, the Liberal government will finally present a Budget this Monday.

Canadians need a real plan – a plan to recover the million jobs lost during this crisis, to support hard-hit industries, and to get spending under control so our social safety nets stay strong for future generations. We also need to invest in healthcare, including more support for mental health as well as domestic production of vaccines, PPE, and critical medicines.

Conservatives will fight to secure our future as we come through this crisis.

Working For You

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, or if you would like to arrange a meeting, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora), or contact me by email at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament