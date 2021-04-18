Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Ontario has reported 4,250 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, this represents a drop from the 4,362 cases reported on Saturday. Eighteen more people have died as a result of the virus.

There are 1,392 new cases COVID-19 in Toronto, 714 new cases in Peel, 483 new cases in York Region, 279 new cases in Durham and 239 new cases in Ottawa.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit doesn’t report new cases on Sundays.

There are reports of anti-masker rallies in Toronto and a few other locations across Southern Ontario.

The hashtag #covidiots is trending in Canada on Twitter.