Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is pleased to announce the launch of their new mining website and Northwestern Ontario Mining campaign. The development of the new attraction assets was a result of the recently published Mining Readiness Strategy (MRS).

“The marketing campaign will leverage the new mining website to ensure we are sharing the most up-to-date and relevant information,” Says Eric Zakrewski, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC. “The updates to the website are a direct result of the feedback gathered from mining and exploration stakeholders in the region. So we know that the information on our new site is exactly what the industry is looking for.”

“The recommendations from the MRS suggested that we create a robust mining campaign for Northwestern Ontario,” says John Mason, Mining Services Project Manager for Thunder Bay CEDC.” This campaign paired with the new website will help promote the extensive exploration and mining opportunities within the region, specifically for businesses, new workforce, and education and research.”

The implementation of the Northwestern Ontario Mining campaign will position CEDC, locally and globally, as the node for facilitation, collaboration, training, and information for the mining sector in Northwestern Ontario over the next year. The campaign will also improve overall regional industry awareness, and ensure CEDC directly supports the impending growth in Northwestern Ontario’s exploration and mining sector.

The website overhaul included the addition of two web pages that outline regional infrastructure projects and mining resources. Other updates include supply chain contacts, education and training opportunities, employment opportunities, developing critical mineral projects, and indigenous success stories within the mining industry. To view the new website, visit: gotothunderbay.ca/mining.