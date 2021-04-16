Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 8 (eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

There have been two deaths as a result of the virus. That brings the total number of people who have died in the TBDHU Reporting area to 58.

There are currently 12 people hospitalized and four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The total for current active cases is now down to 57.

4 Household contact

1 Pending

1 Travel outside NWO

2 No known exposure

6 cases of the virus are in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas, one case is in a District community, and one case is in a First Nation community.