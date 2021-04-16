The world around us is constantly changing. Over the past year, we’ve seen a significant change in job prospects, hobbies, and priorities.

Many people have lost their jobs, while others have been forced to put their plans to study on hold in the face of the pandemic.

So, whether you’re looking for a safer job position or are considering what degree to study, these are the top future-proof careers to consider.

Nursing

It’s difficult to imagine where we would currently be without nurses. The care and support they’ve provided during the darkest times of the past year only is invaluable.

There will always be a need for nurses, and as they are in such high demand, more and more Universities are offering fast-track nursing qualifications and online courses.

Nurses can enjoy great salaries, a shift pattern that can be shaped around other priorities, and get to make a difference each and every day.

Nursing is often a great second career choice as it is easy to retrain.

Mental Health Workers

As the world works to remove the stigma from mental health and personal struggle, mental health workers are in high demand. More people are seeking health from mental health professionals, meaning this particular career could make a difference in someone’s life.

Just like we’ll always need nurses, we’ll also always need mental health workers, whether it’s support workers, counselors, psychologists, and specialists.

If you’re interested in working within this field, there are plenty of opportunities for both degrees, diplomas, and on-the-job training.

Data Scientists and Analysts

Data science and analysis have become a prominent part of business development. Big data has given more companies the chance to predict trends and events to make smarter choices.

Data analytics could be a truly fulfilling and challenging career if you have a keen eye for complex information and number crunching. They also have an impressive employment rate and average salary.

To work in data analysis, it’s worth looking into an Applied Statistics Master’s degree to help you bring your mathematical skills into the working environment.

Coders

With the continuous advancement in technology, coding is becoming a hugely sought-after skill for many businesses and research teams.

There are plenty of online courses and apps to help you learn to code, so if you’re currently out of work or want to use your free time to develop a new skill, coding is definitely one to consider. According to ComputerWorld, reskilling and making a career change to work in coding can increase your salary by a huge 38%.

Data Inspectors & Detectives

As we all become more aware of how our data is being used and work to protect our own privacy, there has been a significant shift in data handling laws. With this in mind, there are new opportunities for those who have a passion for all things numbers and data to become inspectors or detectives.

Data inspectors work to identify when data is falling into the wrong hands or when it’s being misused – for example to benefit certain political parties. Data detectives are there to enforce data laws within companies worldwide and hunt down those using or selling data illegally.

If the investigation into Cambridge Analytica fascinated you, make sure to research how you can get involved in data inspection.

Drone engineers & pilots

Although you might only know of small drones used for leisure, these impressive pieces of tech are being used across industries and revolutionizing the way we have things delivered. Whether that’s your latest Amazon purchase or emergency medication for those in areas that are difficult to reach, drones are becoming a huge part of the logistics industry, with their usage expected to grow over the next decade.

And with any new technology comes new jobs. Drone experts and engineers will be needed to help manufacture better models and fix those that become faulty. Similarly, drone pilots will be required actually to navigate and fly the drones themselves. If this is something that interests you, don’t give up the hobby, as you’ll likely see some interesting job roles appearing in the not-so-distant future.

Being your own boss

Lastly, more and more people are moving away from the typical 9-5 grind to find a career choice that is better suited to them. Digital nomads are paving the way for people to travel the world while working remotely, while others hope to achieve a better work-life balance by becoming their own boss.

These are just a few jobs that will be in high demand now and in the future. If you’re interested in any of the above, take plenty of time to research and develop your skills. You never know what job you could be doing within a year!