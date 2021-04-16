Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to Friday. We made it through another week! There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region.

Far more springtime conditions are expected over the weekend.



We are continuing under the Stay-at-Home order in Ontario. That also means treating each other with kindness and respect. Keeping our spirits up is just good mental health.

Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -5 this morning headed to a daytime high of 11 under clear skies. Expect winds becoming north at 20 km/h this morning. Theind chill minus 9 this morning. For Friday, the UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -6 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -4 to start your Friday in Sioux Lookout. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Skies will be clearing near noon. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High of 9 for Friday. Wind chill -11 this morning. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Peawanuck Weather

It is -12 this morning in Peawanuck. Sunny skies will start the morning before becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will become north at 20 km/h this morning. High -2 for Friday. Wind chill -19 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -13 is expected. Wind chill -9 this evening and -18 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is right at the freezing mark to start your Friday in the Lake of the Woods region. A daytime high of ten degrees under a mix of sun and cloud is expected. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of -4.