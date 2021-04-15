TORONTO – COVID-19 UPDATE – Ontario COVID-19 numbers continue upwards.

Ontario is reporting 4,736 cases of COVID-19 for April 15, 2021. There is also a third-wave new high of 29 deaths reported in Ontario.

There are 1,188 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 983 cases in Peel, 526 cases in York Region, 342 cases in Ottawa, 216 cases in Durham and 215 cases in Niagara.

The seven-day case average in Ontario is up to 4,208 cases per day. This represents a new record high. There have been an average of 20.7 deaths daily.

There is an 8 per cent positivity rate for the testing across the province.