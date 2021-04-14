Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Over the past week, the local numbers have continued to decline, taking another direction from the increases across Ontario.

The total number of current active cases is 72.

There are no reports in the district of any Variants of Concern.

1 Household contact

1 No known exposure

1 Other close contact

1 Travel outside Northwestern Ontario

Three of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, one is in a First Nation community.