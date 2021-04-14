NIPIGON – NEWS – April 14, 2021, will mark one year since 26-year-old Alyssa TURNBULL was reported missing in Nipigon, Ontario. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, wants to assure the public that police are still actively working on this case. Even the smallest piece of information from the public could bring resolution to the family.

“The investigation surrounding the disappearance of Alyssa Turnbull has been active and on-going for one year. Every resource available to the investigative team is being used to bring Alyssa home and to help bring a resolution to her family. We are following up on every tip and no stone will be left unturned. I am certain that there are people out there who know what happened to Alyssa and I implore these people to come forward and speak with police or call Crime Stoppers so that we can bring this case to a conclusion and bring Alyssa home,” says Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin, Criminal Investigation Branch, Ontario Provincial Police.

At the time of her disappearance, Alyssa was residing in Nipigon. Alyssa is described as 5’3″ (160 cm), 100 lbs (45 kg) with shoulder length blond hair and blue eyes. She may have changed her hair colour to purple or red.

Alyssa TURNBULL was last seen in Nipigon on or between March 23 and 25, 2020. For the last year detectives from the OPP have been working to identify the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.

The OPP has conducted numerous searches, interviewed dozens of people and collected several pieces of potential evidence.

On October 18, 2020 the Government of Ontario offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Alyssa TURNBULL, or information resulting in locating her. This has generated a number of tips of which police have followed-up.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police service.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or access their website at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Rumours have been swirling around the community of Nipigon since Alyssa Turnbull disappeared. Someone knows more than they are letting on. Helping the family would be the human thing to do.