Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 13 (thirteen) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases is now at 91. Twenty cases have been resolved.

There are however three cases wit hate Variants of Concern included in this report which includes Sunday and Monday figures.

3 No known exposure

3 Household contact

3 Other close contact

3 Travel outside Northwestern Ontario

1 Pending

Nine of the new cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Three cases are in First Nation communities, and on is in a district community.

There is one additional person hospitalized.