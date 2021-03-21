Pikangikum Police Take Over Policing

Pikangikum, Ontario – Chief Dean Owen and Pikangikum Band Council acted quickly and decisively yesterday to expel the Ontario Provincial Police Force amid allegations for incidents involving constables that occurred in the Community over many years.

“Pikangikum needs to know about potential threats to our Community, especially when that threat comes from the people we entrust to protect our members,” said Pikangikum Chief Dean Owen. “This is not a course of action we take lightly and the consequences are far reaching. Trust between our organizations has been broken and has caused an unsafe situation within Pikangikum which can easily escalate.”

The removal of the OPP has affected other Community service providers such as the community’s nursing station. The health facility has altered operations and staff scheduling based on the current situation.

The result of these changes means that the Community is left without access to 24/7 health services as the nursing staff is being flown out each night by Indigenous Services Canada in response to the developing situation.

Chief Owen stated that “there are long standing issues with the OPP which have been left unresolved over time. This most recent incident brings these issues to light again. As a result, we require immediate attention by government to discuss next steps with Pikangikum leadership in order to ensure the immediate and ongoing safety of the Community while longer term solutions are formulated.”

Chief Owen concluded that “the OPP will remain expelled from the Community until we receive an acceptable response from government as the safety of our community members, especially our youth, hangs in the balance.”