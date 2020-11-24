TORONTO – The full scope of Toronto’s COVID-19 health regulations have come on to a city restaurant. After opening despite the lockdown order, Adamson Barbecue is now closed. In addition, Toronto City and provincial officials are also investigating the business for compliance with business licensing, zoning, public health, Ontario Building Code and the Ontario Fire Code requirements.

After a day of tweets from people across Toronto that a restaurant had been ignoring the order to close, the City of Toronto has forced the business to close.

Adamson Barbecue today was ordered closed by Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Despite Ontario regulations requiring all restaurants to be closed, except for takeout, delivery and drive-through, this establishment opened its doors to patrons for dine-in eating in contravention of the law that is designed to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

This morning, City of Toronto Municipal Licensing & Standards bylaw officers, Toronto Public Health inspectors and Toronto Police Service officers attended Adamson Barbecue at 7 Queen Elizabeth Blvd. An investigation was immediately launched when the restaurant was found to be operating in contravention of the Reopening Ontario Act, providing both indoor and outdoor dine-in service, with many patrons not wearing masks and not practising physical distancing.

Investigations require the gathering of all the facts before enforcement action can be taken. The City has now taken enforcement action, and the restaurant is closed.