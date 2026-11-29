NETNEWSLEDGER THUNDER BAY WEATHER DESK

Thunder Bay Weather: Flurries Sunday, a Cold Monday and a Milder Start to December

Three-day forecast: Sunday, November 29, Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – November is ending with a familiar Northern Ontario combination: cloudy skies, gusty winds, the possibility of flurries and a reminder that winter is getting comfortable.

Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, including Shuniah, Oliver Paipoonge, Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Kaministiquia, Neebing, O’Connor, Gillies, Dorion and Nipigon, will experience changing temperatures over the next three days.

Sunday brings cloudy skies, a chance of flurries and gusty west winds. Monday will be colder, with some welcome sunshine developing. By Tuesday, temperatures return toward the freezing mark, although another round of flurries is possible Tuesday night.

For drivers, the main concern will be falling overnight temperatures and possible icy patches on roads and highways.

Thunder Bay Live Weather and Three-Day Temperature Charts

The NetNewsLedger Northern Ontario Weather dashboard provides updated Environment Canada forecast information, including daytime temperatures, overnight lows and community forecasts.

Select a community to see the latest available three-day outlook.

NETNEWSLEDGER WEATHER DESK Northern Ontario Three-Day Weather Environment Canada regional forecasts · refreshed periodically Region All communities Northern Ontario highway corridors Western Far North Central Far North James Bay / Hudson Bay All Far North Northwestern Ontario Northeastern Ontario Community All communities in region Corridor All highways Highway 11 Highway 17 Highway 72 Highway 527 Highway 599 Chart Daytime highs Overnight lows Refresh display ECCC forecast temperatures in °C; some communities share a regional forecast. A dash means a value was not published. Bars compare values on a fixed -30 to +15°C scale, with a 0°C marker. Forecasts are regional predictions, not live station readings. Ontario 511 — official live road information Check highway conditions, closures, cameras and winter driving reports. These are links to Ontario 511, not live closure data within this dashboard. Road conditions and closuresHighway cameras (select Cameras)Snowplows and winter driving layers Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada, GeoMet official city/region forecast. Check current alerts and NAV CANADA before aviation travel.

Live weather information is provided through the installed NetNewsLedger Northern Weather plugin. Forecasts may change when Environment Canada issues updated information.

Thunder Bay Three-Day Weather Forecast

Day Daytime High Overnight Low Conditions Sunday, Nov. 29 +1°C -6°C Cloudy, 30% chance of flurries, gusty winds Monday, Nov. 30 -2°C -10°C Cloudy early, clearing near noon Tuesday, Dec. 1 0°C -3°C Cloudy, 30% chance of flurries at night

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada, Thunder Bay forecast issued at 5:30 a.m. November 29, 2026. Temperatures are in Celsius.

Sunday, November 29: Cloudy, Windy and a Few Flurries

Sunday will bring cloudy skies to Thunder Bay, with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

West winds will reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, making the afternoon feel colder than the forecast high of +1°C.

The wind chill will be near -8 this morning.

For anyone heading out to walk the dog, pick up groceries or enjoy some outdoor activity, a warm jacket, gloves and a hat will be good choices.

Sunday night: Skies remain cloudy, with northwest winds around 20 km/h. Temperatures fall to -6°C, with a wind chill near -12 overnight.

Shuniah, Current River and the Lakeshore

Along the Lake Superior shoreline, communities including Shuniah, McKenzie, Wild Goose and areas around Current River will experience similar cloudy and windy conditions.

Exposed shoreline locations may feel particularly cold when the wind picks up.

Anyone walking along the lake or working outdoors should dress for the wind chill rather than the thermometer alone.

Oliver Paipoonge, Murillo and Kakabeka Falls

West of Thunder Bay, communities including Murillo, Kakabeka Falls, Rosslyn and Stanley can expect generally similar weather, with cloudy skies and a chance of flurries.

Open areas may experience drifting snow where loose snow is already on the ground.

Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight, increasing the possibility of icy patches on rural roads and driveways.

Neebing, O’Connor and Gillies

South and southwest of Thunder Bay, Neebing, O’Connor and Gillies can expect cloudy conditions and gusty winds Sunday.

Rural residents heading out on Highway 61, Highway 130 or Highway 595 should check local conditions, particularly where roads are shaded or exposed to blowing snow.

Conditions can differ from those reported at Thunder Bay Airport, especially in rural valleys and higher elevations.

Dorion, Pass Lake, Red Rock and Nipigon

East of Thunder Bay, communities along Highway 11/17 will see a generally cloudy day, with flurries possible.

Drivers should remain alert around the Nipigon River corridor and exposed highway sections.

With temperatures dropping overnight, wet or snow-covered surfaces could become slippery.

Monday, November 30: Sunshine Returns, but Bundle Up

Monday starts cloudy, with clearing expected near noon in Thunder Bay.

Temperatures will reach approximately -2°C, with light winds up to 15 km/h.

Morning wind chills may reach -10 before improving to around -4 in the afternoon.

The UV index will be 1, or low.

It should be a decent afternoon for a winter walk, provided you dress warmly.

Monday night: Clouds return, and temperatures will fall to approximately -10°C.

Communities outside the city, including Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Kaministiquia and the rural areas of Shuniah, may experience local temperature differences overnight.

Drivers should be prepared for frost and potentially slippery roads during the evening and early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, December 1: A Cloudy Start to December

The first day of December brings cloudy skies, with temperatures climbing to approximately 0°C in Thunder Bay.

That’s an improvement over Monday’s afternoon temperatures, although it will still feel like winter.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Tuesday night: Cloudy skies continue, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and an overnight low near -3°C.

For communities surrounding Thunder Bay, including Shuniah, Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing and areas along Highway 11/17, changing temperatures may create icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Anyone travelling after dark should monitor road conditions and allow extra time.

Ontario 511: Live Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario Road Conditions

Weather is only part of the picture when planning a trip. Road conditions may be different from what the general forecast suggests.

NetNewsLedger provides access to Ontario 511 information for readers travelling across Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.

The live road dashboard below is intended to display Ontario 511 information using the installed NetNewsLedger roads plugin.

NetNewsLedger • Northern Ontario Highway 11 & 17 Road Conditions Ontario 511 reports for Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario — updated independently of the weather forecast. Official Ontario 511 ↗ Loading Ontario 511 information… Highway 11 + 17 11 17 Display All reports Road surfaces Closures / events Cameras Refresh display Map requires JavaScript and access to OpenStreetMap tiles. Road reports remain available below. Road surface conditions Loading… Closures, incidents & roadwork Loading… Highway cameras Loading… Data: Ontario 511 / Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Road conditions may change after the last reported update; availability and accuracy are not guaranteed. Always confirm on the official site before travel. Map tiles © OpenStreetMap contributors.

These are possible weather-related driving hazards, not confirmed road closures or surface-condition reports. Consult Ontario 511 for current highway information.

What to Wear Over the Next Three Days

Sunday: The Wind Means Business

A winter jacket, warm gloves and a toque are recommended. With gusts potentially reaching 50 km/h, you’ll appreciate protection from the wind.

Monday: Sunshine Doesn’t Mean Warmth

Even with some sunshine, morning wind chills near -10 mean proper winter clothing is a good idea.

Tuesday: Milder, but Still Winter

Temperatures near freezing may make the afternoon feel more comfortable, but keep a warm jacket handy. Flurries are possible Tuesday night.

Winter Travel and Outdoor Safety

Residents and motorists should keep a few winter precautions in mind:

Check Ontario 511 before travelling on regional highways.

before travelling on regional highways. Watch for black ice on bridges, rural roads and shaded sections.

on bridges, rural roads and shaded sections. Carry emergency supplies if travelling outside Thunder Bay.

if travelling outside Thunder Bay. Dress in layers when spending extended time outdoors.

when spending extended time outdoors. Protect pets from cold temperatures, wind and ice-melting products.

from cold temperatures, wind and ice-melting products. Allow extra travel time when snow or poor visibility develops.

The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk Bottom Line

Thunder Bay is ending November with clouds, flurries and gusty winds on Sunday.

Monday brings some sunshine but colder temperatures, particularly overnight when the mercury falls to around -10°C.

Tuesday starts December with cloudy skies and temperatures returning to approximately 0°C.

For anyone travelling around Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Shuniah, Neebing, Dorion or Nipigon, the message is simple: check the weather, check Ontario 511 and be prepared for changing winter conditions.

Weather Sources and Updates

Environment Canada – Thunder Bay Weather Forecast

Environment Canada – Ontario Weather Alerts

Ontario 511 – Live Road Conditions

NetNewsLedger Thunder Bay Weather Desk

November 29 – December 1, 2026