Pittsburgh tied the game in the final minute and beat Toronto 3-2 in overtime, despite Sergei Bobrovsky’s 38 saves for the Maple Leafs

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – Toronto earned a point but could not protect a late lead despite 38 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Hendrix Lapierre scored at 3:35 of overtime after Tommy Novak tied the game with 51 seconds left in regulation, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The defeat ended Toronto’s two-game winning streak, which followed a nine-game skid. The Maple Leafs left Pittsburgh with one point and a 10-14-4 record.

John Tavares and Darren Raddysh each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Both goals came on the power play, with Raddysh putting the Leafs ahead 2-1 in the third period. Toronto finished two-for-two with the man advantage.

Pittsburgh pressed back and Novak converted a loose puck near the crease to force overtime. Lapierre then took an Erik Karlsson pass and beat Bobrovsky for the winner.

Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh, while Arturs Silovs made 15 saves. Bobrovsky faced 41 shots in the loss, including 20 through the first two periods.