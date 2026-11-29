NETNEWSLEDGER NORTHERN ONTARIO WEATHER DESK

Northern Ontario Weather: Cold November Finish, Flurries and Changing Highway Conditions from Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie

Three-Day Weather Forecast: Sunday, November 29, Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Northern Ontario is closing out November with colder temperatures, scattered flurries and changing driving conditions across the region’s major highways.

From Kenora and Dryden through Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay, Greenstone, Marathon, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, the weather will vary considerably depending on location.

Inland communities such as Pickle Lake, Armstrong and Sioux Lookout can expect colder conditions than many locations along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Sunday brings cloudy skies and occasional flurries across parts of Northwestern Ontario. Monday is generally colder, while Tuesday brings some improvement in daytime temperatures, especially around Thunder Bay and eastern Lake Superior.

For travellers using Highways 11 and 17, winter driving remains an important concern. Even when skies are clear, pavement can remain icy, particularly during the morning and overnight hours.

Live Northern Ontario Three-Day Weather Dashboard

The NetNewsLedger Northern Ontario Weather 2.1 dashboard brings together Environment Canada forecasts for communities across Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario.

Select your community or highway corridor below to review three-day temperature information, including daytime highs and overnight lows.

NETNEWSLEDGER WEATHER DESK Northern Ontario Three-Day Weather Environment Canada regional forecasts · refreshed periodically Region All communities Northern Ontario highway corridors Western Far North Central Far North James Bay / Hudson Bay All Far North Northwestern Ontario Northeastern Ontario Community All communities in region Corridor All highways Highway 11 Highway 17 Highway 72 Highway 527 Highway 599 Chart Daytime highs Overnight lows Refresh display ECCC forecast temperatures in °C; some communities share a regional forecast. A dash means a value was not published. Bars compare values on a fixed -30 to +15°C scale, with a 0°C marker. Forecasts are regional predictions, not live station readings. Ontario 511 — official live road information Check highway conditions, closures, cameras and winter driving reports. These are links to Ontario 511, not live closure data within this dashboard. Road conditions and closuresHighway cameras (select Cameras)Snowplows and winter driving layers Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada, GeoMet official city/region forecast. Check current alerts and NAV CANADA before aviation travel.

The dashboard uses updated Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast information. Some communities share an official regional forecast. Temperatures and forecasts can change as new information becomes available.

Sunday, November 29: Cloudy Skies, Flurries and Falling Temperatures

NetNewsLedger • Northern Ontario Highway 11 & 17 Road Conditions Ontario 511 reports for Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario — updated independently of the weather forecast. Official Ontario 511 ↗ Loading Ontario 511 information… Highway 11 + 17 11 17 Display All reports Road surfaces Closures / events Cameras Refresh display Map requires JavaScript and access to OpenStreetMap tiles. Road reports remain available below. Road surface conditions Loading… Closures, incidents & roadwork Loading… Highway cameras Loading… Data: Ontario 511 / Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Road conditions may change after the last reported update; availability and accuracy are not guaranteed. Always confirm on the official site before travel. Map tiles © OpenStreetMap contributors.

Kenora, Lake of the Woods and Highway 17 West

Kenora starts Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries possible. The forecast high is approximately -2°C, with temperatures dropping later in the day.

Sunday night will be colder, with temperatures falling toward -10°C.

Communities around Lake of the Woods, including Keewatin and nearby areas, should prepare for changing road conditions where snow or moisture freezes on the pavement.

Drivers heading east along Highway 17 toward Vermilion Bay and Dryden should check road conditions before departure.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace and Highway 17

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace can expect generally cloudy conditions with the possibility of occasional flurries.

Temperatures will remain below freezing across much of the inland region. The colder overnight conditions could produce icy patches, particularly on untreated or lightly travelled roads.

Travellers should allow additional time and watch for changes in visibility when snow showers develop.

Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River and Atikokan

Across the Rainy River District, Sunday will bring cool and generally cloudy conditions, with scattered flurries possible.

Communities including Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River and Atikokan should prepare for freezing overnight temperatures.

Highway 11 through Atikokan and the Quetico region may experience different road conditions from those along Highway 17 farther north.

Motorists travelling between Fort Frances, Atikokan and Thunder Bay should monitor Ontario 511 for the latest road reports.

Sioux Lookout, Hudson, Lac Seul and Savant Lake

Sioux Lookout and surrounding communities will experience cloudy skies and colder inland conditions through the weekend.

Occasional flurries are possible, with freezing temperatures creating a risk of slippery roads and walking surfaces.

Drivers travelling Highway 72 between Dryden and Sioux Lookout should be prepared for winter conditions.

Residents heading farther north toward Savant Lake should check the forecast for their destination, as conditions can differ significantly from those in Sioux Lookout.

Pickle Lake, Highway 599 and the Northern Interior

Pickle Lake and the surrounding northern interior will remain cold, with cloudy skies and occasional flurries possible.

Temperatures will remain below freezing, with colder conditions developing overnight and Monday.

Highway 599 is a critical transportation link for northern communities. Long distances between services make proper winter travel preparations especially important.

Drivers should carry warm clothing, emergency supplies and sufficient fuel before beginning longer trips.

Armstrong, Highway 527 and Wabakimi

Armstrong and the surrounding Wabakimi region can expect colder inland conditions, with cloudy skies and flurries possible.

Temperatures will drop overnight, and exposed sections of Highway 527 could become slippery.

Travellers heading north from the Thunder Bay region should be aware that weather conditions around Armstrong may be considerably colder than those near Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Shuniah and Oliver Paipoonge

Thunder Bay will see mostly cloudy skies Sunday, with a forecast daytime high near +2°C.

Sunday night turns colder, with temperatures dropping toward -5°C.

The main concern will be freezing conditions overnight and the possibility of icy patches on roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

Communities outside Thunder Bay, including Kakabeka Falls, Shuniah and Oliver Paipoonge, should monitor local conditions for temperature differences.

Greenstone: Beardmore, Jellicoe, Geraldton, Longlac and Nakina

Across Greenstone, residents can expect cloudy skies, cold temperatures and the possibility of flurries.

Communities along Highway 11, including Beardmore, Jellicoe, Geraldton and Longlac, should prepare for freezing temperatures and potentially slippery driving conditions.

Inland conditions around Nakina may be colder than those near Lake Superior.

Travellers should check official highway conditions before heading between Nipigon, Geraldton, Longlac and Hearst.

Nipigon, Red Rock, Schreiber, Terrace Bay and Marathon

The Highway 17 corridor along Lake Superior will experience relatively milder temperatures than several inland communities.

Cloud cover will dominate, with the possibility of flurries and changing visibility.

Snow or moisture on road surfaces could freeze as temperatures fall overnight.

Drivers travelling through the Nipigon River area and along the north shore of Lake Superior should remain alert for changing conditions on hills, curves and exposed sections of highway.

White River, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie

Conditions become somewhat milder farther east along Highway 17.

Wawa and White River may experience cloudy skies and mixed precipitation depending on local temperatures.

Sault Ste. Marie is expected to reach approximately +6°C Sunday, with cloudy skies and a chance of showers later in the day.

Rain or wet snow can create changing road conditions when temperatures fall toward freezing overnight.

Hearst, Kapuskasing, Cochrane and Timmins

Across the northeastern Highway 11 corridor, cloudy skies and occasional flurries or mixed precipitation are possible.

Communities from Hearst through Kapuskasing and Cochrane should prepare for colder overnight temperatures.

Timmins and surrounding areas will also experience changing conditions as colder air spreads across the region.

Road surfaces may become slippery as temperatures drop below freezing.

Monday, November 30: Colder Weather Across Northern Ontario

Monday brings colder weather to many northern communities, especially inland locations away from Lake Superior.

Northwestern Ontario

Kenora will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high around -3°C and an overnight low near -5°C.

Dryden, Ignace, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake will experience cold conditions with periods of cloud and possible flurries.

Armstrong and the northern interior will also remain cold, particularly during the early morning and evening hours.

For travellers, the biggest concern will be existing snow or ice on road surfaces, even when fresh snowfall is limited.

Thunder Bay and the Lake Superior North Shore

Thunder Bay will see some sunshine followed by increasing cloud, with a high near 0°C and an overnight low around -9°C.

Communities along Highway 17, including Nipigon, Schreiber, Terrace Bay and Marathon, can expect cold conditions and possible flurries.

Drivers should watch for icy patches as temperatures remain below freezing.

Greenstone and the Highway 11 Corridor

Beardmore, Geraldton, Longlac and surrounding communities will remain cold Monday.

Cloudy periods and occasional flurries are possible.

Temperatures will remain below freezing, making proper winter clothing and vehicle preparation important for people travelling between communities.

Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie

Along eastern Lake Superior, temperatures will be milder than in parts of Northwestern Ontario.

Sault Ste. Marie is forecast to reach approximately +2°C, with cloudy skies and occasional showers possible.

The overnight temperature is expected to fall to around -4°C, creating the potential for refreezing.

Northeastern Ontario

Hearst, Kapuskasing, Cochrane and Timmins will experience colder weather Monday, with cloudy periods and possible flurries.

Conditions may vary along Highway 11, so travellers should check the latest forecast and road reports for their destination.

Tuesday, December 1: Temperatures Begin to Recover

December begins with some improvement in daytime temperatures across parts of Northern Ontario.

Kenora, Dryden and Northwestern Ontario

Kenora will see cloudy skies, with temperatures reaching approximately +1°C.

Cloud cover will increase as the day progresses, with flurries possible Tuesday evening and overnight.

Other Northwestern Ontario communities, including Dryden, Ignace, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake, may see some improvement in daytime temperatures.

Inland locations will generally remain colder, particularly toward Pickle Lake and Armstrong.

Thunder Bay and Lake Superior

Thunder Bay is forecast to reach approximately +4°C Tuesday, with some sunshine followed by increasing cloud.

There is a chance of flurries or mixed precipitation Tuesday evening as temperatures change.

Along the Highway 17 corridor through Nipigon, Terrace Bay and Marathon, drivers should continue to watch for slippery sections during the evening and overnight.

Greenstone and Northeastern Ontario

Geraldton, Longlac and the northern Highway 11 corridor will remain colder than the Lake Superior shoreline.

Cloudy skies and scattered flurries remain possible.

Similar conditions may affect Hearst, Kapuskasing, Cochrane and Timmins as December begins.

Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie is expected to reach approximately +3°C Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain or snow may develop late Tuesday night.

Travellers along Highway 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie should be prepared for changing precipitation and freezing temperatures overnight.

Ontario 511: Live Northern Ontario Highway Conditions

Before travelling on Highway 11, Highway 17 or northern connecting routes, drivers should check Ontario 511 for current road conditions.

Ontario 511 provides official information on reported road conditions, closures, incidents, highway cameras and winter road maintenance.

NETNEWSLEDGER HIGHWAY TRAVEL CENTRE Use the Ontario 511 live map to check road conditions and travel information before departure. Ontario 511 Live Map

Highway Cameras

Road Closures and Conditions Camera, winter road and incident information can be selected from the Ontario 511 map layers. The weather plugin links to Ontario 511 but does not independently report real-time road closures.

Highway 11 and Highway 17: Travel Outlook

Weather conditions may vary significantly along Northern Ontario’s highway network. These are potential weather-related travel concerns, not confirmed reports of current road conditions.

Highway Travel Corridor Weather Concern 17 Kenora – Vermilion Bay – Dryden Flurries, snow and possible icy sections 17 Dryden – Ignace – Thunder Bay Freezing temperatures and changing road surfaces 11 Fort Frances – Atikokan – Thunder Bay Flurries and overnight freezing 72 Dryden – Sioux Lookout Cold inland weather and possible snow 599 Ignace – Pickle Lake Cold temperatures, flurries and remote travel conditions 527 Thunder Bay area – Armstrong Cold inland weather and changing visibility 11 Nipigon – Beardmore – Geraldton Flurries and freezing temperatures 11 Longlac – Hearst – Kapuskasing Cold weather and possible flurries 17 Nipigon – Schreiber – Marathon Wet or snowy pavement and overnight refreezing 17 Marathon – White River – Wawa Changing precipitation and icy patches 17 Wawa – Sault Ste. Marie Rain or snow and temperature changes

Winter Driving Tips for Northern Ontario

For motorists heading out on Northern Ontario highways, a little preparation can make a major difference when winter conditions develop.

Check Ontario 511: Review closures, road conditions and cameras before leaving.

Review closures, road conditions and cameras before leaving. Carry emergency supplies: Keep blankets, warm clothing, water, a flashlight and a charged phone in the vehicle.

Keep blankets, warm clothing, water, a flashlight and a charged phone in the vehicle. Plan fuel stops: Long distances between northern communities make sufficient fuel especially important.

Long distances between northern communities make sufficient fuel especially important. Watch for slippery roads: Bridges, shaded areas and higher elevations may freeze before nearby sections.

Bridges, shaded areas and higher elevations may freeze before nearby sections. Adjust your driving: Reduce speed and leave extra room between vehicles in snow or poor visibility.

Reduce speed and leave extra room between vehicles in snow or poor visibility. Check destination weather: Weather in Sioux Lookout, Armstrong or Pickle Lake may be very different from conditions in Thunder Bay.

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk: The Bottom Line

Northern Ontario is entering December with a mixture of cold temperatures, cloudy skies and occasional flurries.

Sunday brings the possibility of snow showers across much of Northwestern Ontario, while communities along Lake Superior remain comparatively mild.

Monday brings colder conditions, especially inland.

Tuesday offers a modest recovery in temperatures in several communities, including Kenora, Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, but changing conditions remain possible.

For anyone travelling Highways 11 and 17, or northern routes such as Highways 72, 527 and 599, the best approach is to check the live weather forecast and official Ontario 511 information before leaving.

Weather and Highway Information Sources

Environment and Climate Change Canada – Weather Forecasts

Environment Canada – Northern Ontario Regional Forecast

Environment Canada – Ontario Weather Alerts

Ontario 511 – Highway Conditions and Closures

NetNewsLedger Northern Ontario Weather Desk

Forecast period: November 29 – December 1, 2026.