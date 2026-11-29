Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots as the Rangers blanked the Flames 1-0. Dustin Wolf made 28 saves in Calgary’s fifth loss in six games

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – Dustin Wolf made 28 saves for Calgary, but Noah Laba’s third-period goal proved decisive at Madison Square Garden.

The Calgary Flames came up empty against Joonas Korpisalo on Saturday night, falling 1-0 to the New York Rangers despite a strong performance from goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Korpisalo stopped all 30 shots he faced for his first shutout with the Rangers. At the other end, Wolf turned aside 28 of 29 shots, but Laba’s goal at 3:48 of the third period was enough to settle a tight game.

The loss was Calgary’s fifth in six games, leaving the Flames with an 11-15-2 record. New York ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 14-11-1.

A Goalie Duel

The teams went through two scoreless periods before Laba broke through. He won possession in the neutral zone, moved past Calgary defenceman Simon Nemec and slipped a shot through Wolf’s pads.

It was Laba’s first goal of the season and came in his 100th NHL game. According to the NHL, it also ended a personal 36-game goal drought.

Calgary had chances to answer. Korpisalo stopped Matt Coronato on a first-period breakaway and denied Zayne Parekh on a late two-on-one as the Flames pressed for an equalizer.

Wolf kept Calgary within reach throughout the night, including a pad save on a Matt Rempe redirection in the second period. But the Flames could not find a goal to reward their netminder’s effort.