William Karlsson scored a hat trick and Vegas struck three times on the power play as the Canadiens lost their fourth straight game, 6-2

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – The Golden Knights scored three power-play goals in a 6-2 victory over Montreal.

William Karlsson scored three times as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Saturday, handing Montreal its fourth consecutive loss.

Karlsson scored short-handed in the second period, added another goal in the third and completed his fourth NHL hat trick into an empty net. Vegas also made Montreal pay on special teams, scoring three times on the power play.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who trailed 3-2 late in the second period before Vegas pulled away. Jakub Dobes made 14 saves for Montreal.

Trevor Connelly had a goal and an assist for Vegas, Jack Eichel collected three assists and Adin Hill made 22 saves. The Golden Knights improved to 16-7-5, while the Canadiens fell to 14-9-4.

Montreal coach Martin St. Louis told NHL.com the team’s penalty kill was not good enough on a night when it needed to bring its game together across all situations.