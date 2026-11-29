Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves against his former team as the Devils beat the Jets 2-1, ending Winnipeg’s three-game winning streak

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – New Jersey’s goaltender won his first game against Winnipeg, ending the Jets’ three-game winning streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves against his former team as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Saturday in Newark.

It was Hellebuyck’s first appearance against Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to New Jersey on Oct. 23. He backed up in the teams’ earlier meeting in Winnipeg on Nov. 10, a game the Jets won 4-2.

Arseny Gritsyuk and Jack Hughes scored 56 seconds apart in the first period to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead. Cole Perfetti cut the deficit in half in the second, but the Jets could not find an equalizer. Winnipeg goaltender Nico Daws made 28 saves.

Hellebuyck spent 11 seasons with the Jets and remains the franchise leader in wins and shutouts. His latest victory was New Jersey’s fourth straight and brought an end to Winnipeg’s three-game run.

The Jets also played without defenceman Josh Morrissey, who took warmup but was a late scratch. Coach Scott Arniel told NHL.com that Morrissey had a lower-body injury and would be assessed after the team returned home.