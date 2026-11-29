Curling Jamaica’s grassroots development camp builds international talent as Thunder Bay prepares to welcome the world’s top curlers

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – An international sporting dream is taking shape right here in Thunder Bay.

Curling Jamaica is continuing its drive to develop the sport, hosting its Grassroots Development Camp at the Port Arthur Curling Centre from November 27 to 29, 2026.

Supported by sponsor Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., the three-day camp is part of an ambitious strategy to recruit, train and retain athletes while building competitive men’s and women’s teams capable of competing on the international stage.

While Jamaica is internationally recognized for its achievements in track and field and its famous bobsled team, curling is opening another chapter in the island nation’s winter sports story.

And Thunder Bay is helping write that chapter.

Thunder Bay Building an International Curling Connection

Thunder Bay’s long-standing curling tradition, experienced coaches, quality facilities and welcoming sporting community have made the city an important partner in Curling Jamaica’s development.

The Port Arthur Curling Centre has previously hosted Jamaican athletes on three occasions, helping establish a relationship that extends well beyond the ice.

Cristiene Hall-Teravainen, Curling Jamaica’s Vice President of Competition and Grassroots Director, says the club’s commitment to diversity and inclusion has helped create a safe and welcoming environment for athletes.

The partnership demonstrates how Thunder Bay’s sporting facilities and coaching expertise can contribute to athletic development far beyond Canada’s borders.

Building Jamaica’s Next Generation of Curlers

Through its Grassroots Gold Medal Youth Program, Curling Jamaica is working to identify and develop young athletes, including under-19 players living in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The program provides opportunities for athletes to access structured training, coaching, mentorship and competitive development.

For young athletes of Jamaican heritage, the initiative offers an opportunity to connect with their cultural roots while potentially representing Jamaica in international competition.

However, developing curling in Jamaica itself presents a unique challenge: the Caribbean nation does not have traditional curling ice facilities.

Hall-Teravainen has identified floor curling and street curling as potential ways to introduce the sport to young people on the island. These alternatives allow participants to learn the fundamentals of curling, including strategy, accuracy, teamwork and communication, without requiring ice.

Combined with training opportunities in Thunder Bay and elsewhere, the approach could help Jamaica build a sustainable national curling program.

Jamaica Already Making Winter Sports History

Hall-Teravainen is not only helping develop Jamaica’s next generation of curlers. She is also the skip of Jamaica’s national women’s curling team.

A World Curling Pan Continental silver medallist, Hall-Teravainen has already helped Jamaica achieve a significant milestone in its winter sporting history.

While Jamaica’s bobsled team captured international attention and inspired the Hollywood movie Cool Runnings, the country’s curlers are building their own competitive legacy.

Their achievements demonstrate that athletes from tropical nations can compete internationally in sports traditionally associated with colder climates.

Eyes on International Competition in 2027

With registration for national team playdowns opening ahead of January 2027 and international qualification events approaching later in the 2026–27 curling season, the Thunder Bay camp comes at an important time.

Coaches and athletes are focusing on strengthening fundamentals, developing teamwork and building greater depth across Jamaica’s curling program.

Success at the international level requires more than assembling a competitive team. It takes years of athlete development, coaching, financial support and access to quality training facilities.

Thunder Bay is helping provide that foundation.

Watch: Curling Jamaica Training Camp in Thunder Bay

NetNewsLedger takes viewers inside the Curling Jamaica training camp at the Port Arthur Curling Centre, where athletes are working to develop their skills and build the future of Jamaican curling.

Thunder Bay Takes Centre Stage in the Curling World

The Jamaican training camp also comes just days before Thunder Bay welcomes some of the world’s leading curlers.

The Grand Slam of Curling Open is scheduled to take place at Fort William Gardens from December 1 to 6, 2026.

The two events highlight different but equally important sides of the sport. While established international stars will compete at Fort William Gardens, emerging athletes are developing the skills and experience needed to pursue their own international sporting ambitions.

For Thunder Bay, it is another opportunity to demonstrate the city’s potential as an international curling destination and a centre for athlete development.

From the Caribbean sunshine to the shores of Lake Superior, Curling Jamaica is proving that geography does not have to define sporting ambitions.

The road to international success may be long, but for Jamaica’s curlers, part of that journey runs through Thunder Bay.