Northern Ontario Remote Communities Weather: Snow Sunday, Bitter Cold Monday and a Changing Forecast Tuesday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Sunday, November 29, 2026 – Winter is tightening its grip on Northern Ontario’s remote and fly-in First Nations communities as November comes to an end.

Snow, blowing snow and falling temperatures will affect communities from Sandy Lake and Sachigo Lake to Webequie, Fort Hope, Attawapiskat and Fort Severn over the next three days.

Sunday brings snow and gusty winds to several northern communities. Much colder weather follows Monday, with daytime temperatures falling well below -10°C in parts of the Far North. Tuesday offers some improvement, although freezing temperatures remain widespread.

Live Northern Ontario Weather Dashboard

NetNewsLedger Northern Weather 2.0 provides regularly refreshed Environment Canada forecast information, temperature charts and community-by-community weather tables for Northern Ontario’s remote communities.

NETNEWSLEDGER WEATHER DESK Northern Ontario Three-Day Weather Environment Canada regional forecasts · refreshed periodically Region All communities Northern Ontario highway corridors Western Far North Central Far North James Bay / Hudson Bay All Far North Northwestern Ontario Northeastern Ontario Community All communities in region Corridor All highways Highway 11 Highway 17 Highway 72 Highway 527 Highway 599 Chart Daytime highs Overnight lows Refresh display ECCC forecast temperatures in °C; some communities share a regional forecast. A dash means a value was not published. Bars compare values on a fixed -30 to +15°C scale, with a 0°C marker. Forecasts are regional predictions, not live station readings. Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada, GeoMet official city/region forecast. Check current alerts and NAV CANADA before aviation travel.

Live forecast information is updated by the NetNewsLedger weather plugin. The dashboard may change as Environment Canada issues new forecasts.

Three-Day Temperature Outlook

The following temperatures are forecast daytime highs in degrees Celsius, based on Environment Canada information available November 28, 2026. Communities sharing a forecast region may have slightly different local conditions.

Community / Region Sun Nov. 29 Mon Nov. 30 Tue Dec. 1 Sandy Lake / Pikangikum -8°C -12°C -6°C Pickle Lake / Wunnummin Lake -5°C -11°C -5°C Big Trout Lake / Sachigo Lake -7°C -15°C -9°C Fort Hope / Webequie -2°C -8°C -6°C Moosonee / Fort Albany 0°C -6°C -7°C Attawapiskat +1°C -6°C -8°C Fort Severn -1°C -16°C -14°C Peawanuck -3°C -10°C -14°C

Note: These are forecast highs from the latest available regional forecasts and community updates checked for this report. The live dashboard above may display revised temperatures.

Sunday, November 29: Snow and Falling Temperatures

Western Far North: Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Sachigo Lake

Sunday will be cloudy across the western Far North, with flurries and falling temperatures.

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum can expect temperatures near -8°C, with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Conditions turn considerably colder Sunday night, with temperatures potentially falling toward -19°C.

Farther north, the Big Trout Lake and Sachigo Lake region is expecting a high near -7°C, with occasional flurries. Overnight temperatures could drop to approximately -18°C.

Residents heading outdoors should prepare for rapidly changing wind chills. Snow-covered paths and exposed areas may become slippery.

Central Far North: Webequie, Fort Hope and Wunnummin Lake

Communities across the central Far North will see cloudy skies and snow or flurries.

Webequie and Eabametoong First Nation, also known as Fort Hope, are expecting temperatures near -2°C. Snow and west winds gusting to 40 km/h could produce poor visibility in exposed locations.

Temperatures will fall overnight. The Fort Hope and Webequie forecast region could see lows near -14°C to -15°C.

Pickle Lake and Wunnummin Lake are expected to remain below freezing, with flurries possible and daytime temperatures around -5°C.

James Bay: Attawapiskat, Fort Albany and Moosonee

Conditions will be somewhat milder near James Bay on Sunday, but snow and mixed precipitation remain concerns.

Attawapiskat could reach approximately +1°C, with light snow changing to rain or snow during the day. Southwest winds could gust to 40 km/h.

Overnight, periods of light snow and local blowing snow are possible as temperatures fall below freezing.

Moosonee and Fort Albany will see temperatures near the freezing mark. Snow-covered and wet surfaces may become icy as temperatures drop.

Hudson Bay: Fort Severn and Peawanuck

Fort Severn faces one of the more difficult forecasts Sunday, with snow and blowing snow possible.

Environment Canada forecasts 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, with northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h during the day and potentially 60 km/h Sunday night.

Temperatures will fall during the afternoon and could reach -14°C overnight, with wind chills considerably colder.

Peawanuck will remain cloudy with flurries possible and temperatures around -3°C. Colder air will move into the area overnight.

Monday, November 30: The Coldest Day for Many Communities

Monday brings a major drop in temperatures, especially across northern and western communities.

In Sandy Lake and Pikangikum, daytime temperatures are forecast near -12°C. Sachigo Lake and the Big Trout Lake region will be colder, with highs near -15°C and overnight temperatures falling toward -18°C.

Webequie and Fort Hope should see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and temperatures near -8°C.

Along James Bay, Attawapiskat and the Moosonee-Fort Albany region can expect highs near -6°C.

Fort Severn will be particularly cold, with a daytime high near -16°C and a nighttime low around -21°C. Winds may increase the risk of frostbite on exposed skin.

People travelling between buildings, working outside or waiting for transportation should dress in layers and keep exposed skin covered.

Tuesday, December 1: A Cold Start to December

December begins with somewhat milder conditions for several inland communities, although winter weather will remain firmly established.

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum should see temperatures improve to around -6°C, with cloudy skies.

Sachigo Lake is expected to reach approximately -9°C, while the Fort Hope and Webequie region could reach -6°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Attawapiskat will remain cold at approximately -8°C, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck could see daytime highs near -14°C.

Clouds will increase in some western and central communities, with additional flurries possible as the week continues.

Travel and Aviation Outlook

For fly-in First Nations, weather conditions can have an immediate effect on daily life. Snow, reduced visibility, strong winds and changing runway conditions may affect aircraft operations.

Sunday’s snowfall and blowing snow pose potential concerns for travel around Fort Severn, Webequie and other remote airports.

Monday should offer improved visibility in some locations as skies begin to clear. However, the colder temperatures and gusty winds may still create challenges for outdoor work and ground operations.

Passengers should confirm schedules directly with their airline. Pilots and operators should consult current aviation weather reports, NOTAMs and official flight-planning information.

Winter Safety: What Residents Should Know

Protect against frostbite: Cover hands, ears, faces and other exposed skin when temperatures and wind chills fall.

Cover hands, ears, faces and other exposed skin when temperatures and wind chills fall. Prepare for travel delays: Carry extra medication, essential supplies and warm clothing when travelling between communities.

Carry extra medication, essential supplies and warm clothing when travelling between communities. Watch local ice conditions: Early-season ice thickness can vary widely, particularly around currents, rivers and shorelines. Never assume ice is safe because temperatures have fallen.

Early-season ice thickness can vary widely, particularly around currents, rivers and shorelines. Never assume ice is safe because temperatures have fallen. Check heating systems: Keep vents clear of snow and ensure carbon monoxide alarms are working.

Keep vents clear of snow and ensure carbon monoxide alarms are working. Stay informed: Monitor official weather alerts, local emergency notices and transportation updates.

Check Live Weather and Official Alerts

Weather conditions in the Far North can change quickly. Residents should check Environment Canada’s latest forecasts before travelling or planning outdoor activities.

Environment Canada – Current Weather and Forecasts

Environment Canada – Far Northern Ontario Forecast Bulletin

Environment Canada – Ontario Weather Alerts

NAV CANADA – Aviation Weather and Flight Planning

NetNewsLedger Northern Weather Desk

NetNewsLedger provides weather coverage for Thunder Bay, Northwestern Ontario, Northeastern Ontario and the remote First Nations communities of the Far North.

Weather forecast period: November 29 to December 1, 2026.

Forecast source: Environment and Climate Change Canada. Forecast information reviewed November 29, 2026. The embedded NetNewsLedger Northern Weather 2.0 dashboard displays refreshed information independently of this article’s original publication date.