Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime after Evan Bouchard’s last-second equalizer as the Oilers rallied past Seattle to end a five-game skid

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – Evan Bouchard tied the game with 9.2 seconds left before Leon Draisaitl struck 10 seconds into overtime in Seattle.

The Edmonton Oilers turned a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, ending a five-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Bouchard pulled Edmonton level in the final seconds of regulation, shooting through traffic after Draisaitl won an offensive-zone faceoff. Draisaitl then finished the comeback early in overtime, scoring on a two-on-one rush.

Connor McDavid began the rally midway through the third period after Seattle built a 2-0 first-period lead on goals from Ryker Evans and Matthew Wood. Devon Levi made 19 saves for Edmonton, while Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots for Seattle.

The result reversed Friday’s meeting between the teams, when the Kraken rallied for a 4-2 win in Edmonton. The Oilers moved to 18-7-4 with Saturday’s victory.