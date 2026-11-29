Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – Looking ahead to the start of December, there is lots coming up in the news.

Starting with the Senate’s examination of Bill C-22 is moving to a new stage after a committee proposed changes to the digital access legislation. Questions remain about data retention and the safeguards for private communications.

Northern families will be watching Ottawa’s promised Nutrition North announcement on Tuesday. The government has not yet described the reforms or their likely effect on grocery bills.

Defence relations with Washington remain tense after the Pentagon criticized Canadian spending and the F-35 review. Ottawa has defended Canada’s sovereignty while the future shape of the fighter fleet remains unresolved.

In Hanoi, Canada and its Pacific trade partners agreed to establish accession working groups for Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. Membership would require further steps.

Economic reports due Monday and Friday will update the picture of output and employment. The latest available figures showed flat output in August and unemployment at 6.7 per cent in October.

What to Watch

Monday, Nov. 30: Statistics Canada is scheduled to release September GDP by industry and an early October estimate. Advance voting in the six federal byelections ends Monday.

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Minister Rebecca Chartrand is scheduled to announce Nutrition North reforms. Applications to vote by mail in the Dec. 7 federal byelections must arrive by 6 p.m. Eastern time online or in Ottawa, or by 6 p.m. local time at a local Elections Canada office.

Friday, Dec. 4: Statistics Canada is scheduled to release the November Labour Force Survey. The Bank of Canada’s next scheduled interest-rate decision follows on Dec. 9.

Parliament: Watch Senate action on C-22 and any government response to the committee’s amendments. No final vote date is confirmed here.