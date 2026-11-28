The ballots will test the major parties’ local support and put the island’s nuclear-free policy before voters

Thunder Bay ON. CA. – International News Service – Taiwanese voters cast ballots Saturday in local elections across 22 cities and counties and in a separate referendum on whether to move away from the government’s nuclear-free energy policy.

More than 11,000 local posts were contested, including mayoral and county leadership positions, according to Taiwan’s Central Election Commission. About 19.58 million people were eligible to vote in the local elections and about 20 million in the referendum, which has a lower voting age.

The elections are a test for President Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Kuomintang ahead of the 2028 presidential race. Local concerns, including welfare and everyday living conditions, featured prominently in the campaigns.

The nuclear question asks voters about using nuclear power and ending the nuclear-free policy. Results were not available in the reporting reviewed for this package; any change in policy would still require implementation.

Sources: Central Election Commission referendum notice; Focus Taiwan on voting and eligibility