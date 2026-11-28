THUNDER BAY – National News Service – The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld most of Quebec’s law restricting religious symbols in public-sector jobs, while striking down its application to elected members of the National Assembly who wear face coverings for religious reasons.

The ruling leaves in place a 2019 law that bars some public employees in positions of authority, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work. The decision also sets out how courts can examine laws protected by the notwithstanding clause, a question that reaches beyond Quebec.

Six of seven judges found Quebec had validly used the clause, which allows legislatures to override certain Charter rights for renewable periods of up to five years. All seven agreed that the face-covering provision infringed democratic rights when applied to members of the National Assembly.

The court said judges can declare a law inconsistent with protected rights even when an override is in place, but it made no such declaration in this case. A declaration would not itself strike down a validly overridden law.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon welcomed the result as a victory for secularism and Quebec’s ability to make its own choices. Prime Minister Mark Carney said he respected the ruling and that his government would not use the override. The B.C. Civil Liberties Association welcomed the court’s confirmation that judicial scrutiny remains available.

The court also held that the law did not infringe the English-speaking minority’s education rights. It acknowledged that the rules could affect school boards’ ability to hire and retain staff, but found the required harm to protected linguistic or cultural interests had not been demonstrated.