THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Six Northern Ontario fire departments are set to receive 612 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to distribute free to residents, while three others will receive $5,000 each for training and public education.

The support comes through two Enbridge Gas Ontario programs run in partnership with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, according to an Enbridge announcement dated Nov. 27.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is to receive the largest local allocation, with 264 alarms. The other recipients are:

Kapuskasing Town Fire Department: 84 alarms.

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services: 78 alarms.

Couchiching Volunteer Fire Department: 78 alarms.

Ignace Fire Department: 54 alarms.

Rainy River First Nation Volunteer Fire Department: 54 alarms.

The Emo, Constance Lake First Nation and Nipigon fire departments will each receive a $5,000 grant for firefighter training materials and public education resources, Enbridge said.

Thunder Bay Fire Chief Dave Tarini said the department responds to more than 200 carbon monoxide-related calls each year.

“Through the continued support of Enbridge Gas and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, we are able to provide these important safety devices to residents who may otherwise not have access to them,” Tarini said in the announcement. “We appreciate this ongoing partnership and its contribution to improving fire safety in our community.”

Mayor Moe Comuzzi said the program relies on partnerships to help protect residents.

“The safety of our residents is a responsibility we all share,” Comuzzi said. “Through strong partnerships, programs like Safe Community Project Zero are helping prevent tragedy before it happens. We are grateful to Enbridge Gas and all of our public safety partners for investing in the wellbeing of Thunder Bay residents and communities across Ontario.”

Support across the region

Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry welcomed the alarms coming to her community.

“When our residents call for help, Shuniah’s firefighters are there for them. We’re proud of the work they do and grateful to Enbridge Gas Ontario for supporting them, as well as our community through Safe Community Project Zero,” Landry said. “These alarms will help more residents protect their homes and families from the risks of fire and carbon monoxide.”

Kapuskasing Mayor Dave Plourde said the program also gives the town an opportunity to raise awareness.

“We are extremely grateful for the Safe Community Project Zero in providing and supporting the distribution of combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to improve community safety in Kapuskasing,” Plourde said. “This project is certainly well received by our residents and provides us with a great opportunity to increase public awareness and preparedness.”

Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay—Atikokan, said his experience as a volunteer firefighter shaped his response to the announcement.

“Fire safety starts with giving people the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves and their families,” Holland said. “As a former volunteer firefighter, I’m pleased to see local fire departments benefit from these programs, which support prevention, firefighter preparedness and public education while helping make our communities safer and more resilient.”

Provincewide investment

The regional allocations are part of a $600,000 provincewide investment announced by Enbridge on Nov. 6. The company said 76 departments across Ontario would receive about 15,000 alarms through Safe Community Project Zero. Another 24 departments would each receive a $5,000 grant through Safe Community Project Assist.

Enbridge said departments will distribute the alarms through activities such as community outreach, door-to-door campaigns and public safety events. The announcement did not specify when or where each department would make the devices available.

Enbridge Gas Ontario president Jennifer Burnham said the programs support local emergency preparedness.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Enbridge Gas, and that commitment extends to the communities we serve,” Burnham said. “Through Safe Community Project Zero and Safe Community Project Assist, we are supporting local fire departments with the equipment, education and training resources they need to protect residents, strengthen emergency preparedness and help build safe, vibrant and resilient communities across Ontario.”

Jamie Kovacs, executive director of the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, said the partnership supports both prevention and training.

“Every alarm distributed, every training resource provided and every public education conversation has the potential to save a life,” Kovacs said. “The success of Safe Community Project Zero and Safe Community Project Assist demonstrates what can be achieved when organizations work together with a shared commitment to community safety. We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Enbridge Gas Ontario, which helps equip fire departments with the tools, training and resources they need to protect residents and make Ontario communities safer and more resilient.”

Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg, who chairs the council, said awareness and preparation are central to fire prevention.

“Fire prevention begins with awareness, education and preparedness,” Pegg said. “Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms provide critical early warning when seconds matter most, while ongoing firefighter training ensures emergency responders are equipped to serve their communities effectively. We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Enbridge Gas Ontario, which continues to help local fire departments deliver important safety programs and resources that protect lives across the province.”

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said the programs help departments educate residents and respond to emergencies.

“Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, informed residents and well-trained firefighters are essential to protecting Ontario families,” Kerzner said. “The continued support provided through Safe Community Project Zero and Safe Community Project Assist helps equip local fire departments with the resources they need to prevent emergencies, enhance public awareness and respond effectively when incidents occur. Our government is pleased to recognize the longstanding partnership between Enbridge Gas Ontario and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, which continues to make a meaningful difference in communities across the province.”

Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce pointed to the reach of the provincewide investment.

“For nearly 15 years, Enbridge Gas Ontario’s Safe Community programs have been saving lives across Ontario, from putting smoke and carbon monoxide alarms into homes to training the firefighters who respond when it matters most,” Lecce said. “These projects are going province-wide with a $600,000 investment to support 100 fire departments, delivering approximately 15,000 life-saving alarms and strengthening emergency preparedness across the province. This investment is giving families in Ontario greater peace of mind and stronger protections to help prepare for the unexpected.”

Ontario alarm requirements

Ontario requires working smoke alarms on every storey of a home and adjacent to sleeping areas.

Carbon monoxide alarm rules depend on the home and its equipment. For example, a house with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage must have a carbon monoxide alarm on every storey and adjacent to each sleeping area. Requirements also apply to certain apartments and condominiums.

Residents can contact their local fire department for information about its distribution plans. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue’s non-emergency general inquiries line is 807-625-2103.