Toronto’s defenceman scored twice in a 3-1 victory, giving the Maple Leafs another step forward after their nine-game skid

THUNDER BAY – Hockey Town News – Morgan Rielly scored his first two goals of the season, including the 100th of his NHL career, as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Friday.

It was Toronto’s second straight win after a nine-game losing streak. The Maple Leafs improved to 10-14-3 and earned their first victory against an Atlantic Division opponent this season.

Casey Mittelstadt put Boston ahead on the power play before Rielly tied the game late in the first period. Rielly struck again late in the second to give Toronto the lead. According to the Maple Leafs, he became the fourth defenceman to score 100 goals with the franchise, joining Tim Horton, Ian Turnbull and Börje Salming.

Toronto protected its lead by killing a lengthy Boston two-man advantage in the third period. Colton Sissons, playing his first game since Nov. 8, then scored to make it 3-1. He also assisted on Rielly’s second goal.

The win came a day after Toronto’s power-play changes drew attention, but the decisive goals on Friday came at even strength. Toronto defenceman Chris Tanev left with a lower-body injury, while Boston captain David Pastrnak also exited with a lower-body injury.