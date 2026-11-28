Seattle erased a one-goal deficit in Edmonton and won 4-2 despite goals from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – Kaapo Kakko scored twice in a span of two minutes in the third period as the Seattle Kraken rallied past the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Friday.

The defeat was Edmonton’s fifth in a row. The Oilers led 2-1 after two periods but could not hold off Seattle at Rogers Place.

Jordan Eberle opened the scoring for the Kraken in the first. McDavid tied it on the power play in the second period, and Draisaitl put Edmonton ahead later in the frame.

Kakko pulled Seattle level at 12:48 of the third, then scored again at 14:48 for the lead. Vince Dunn added an empty-net goal. The Oilers finished 1-for-8 on the power play, according to the NHL’s official game summary.

McDavid’s goal gave him 60 points this season. The Canadian Press reported that he became the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 to reach that total in 28 games or fewer.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer left after two periods with an upper-body injury. Joey Daccord took over and stopped all nine shots he faced in the third.