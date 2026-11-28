The medical charity says its premises were clearly marked; Israel says the two men were Hamas militants

Thunder Bay ON CA – International News Service – An Israeli strike killed two Doctors Without Borders watchmen at a Gaza City clinic late Friday, the charity said, renewing concern about the safety of aid workers and medical facilities in the territory.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French initials MSF, said the premises carried its logos and that their location had been communicated to the Israeli military. The organization called for accountability.

Israel’s military confirmed the strike and said the two men were members of Hamas’s military wing who worked as guards at the clinic. The Associated Press reported that the military did not provide evidence for that allegation.

The deaths follow an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital earlier this month that killed six people and damaged its surgical wing. MSF condemned that attack as well.