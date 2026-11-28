The proposed €45 billion loan is caught up in divisions over the bloc’s next seven-year spending plan

Thunder Bay ON. CA – International News Service – European Union leaders ended a special summit without agreeing on a proposed €45 billion loan for Ukraine or settling the size of the bloc’s 2028–2034 budget, leaving both decisions for further talks.

The proposed loan is intended to help meet Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027 as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion. The lack of a deal does not cancel existing EU support, including a previously agreed €90 billion loan covering two years.

The 27 governments also remain divided over how much the EU should spend and how the next budget should be financed. European Council President António Costa plans further consultations before leaders meet again in December, the Associated Press reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the meeting that the bloc needed to ensure funding could flow when the next budget period begins and continue supporting Ukraine.

Sources: European Commission statement after the summit