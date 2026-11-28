Jack Hughes tied the game before Connor Brown scored the winner as Calgary let a 3-2 lead slip away in New Jersey

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – The Calgary Flames carried a lead into the third period Friday but left New Jersey without a point after the Devils rallied for a 5-3 win.

Jack Hughes scored the tying goal and assisted on three others. Connor Brown put New Jersey ahead at 16:02 of the third, and Luke Hughes added an empty-net goal for his second of the game.

Joel Hanley opened the scoring for Calgary in the first period. The Devils answered with goals from Luke Hughes and Timo Meier just 12 seconds apart early in the second.

Matt Coronato tied the game for Calgary before Zach Whitecloud restored the Flames’ lead late in the period. Calgary could not hold it: Jack Hughes tied the game at 7:35 of the third, setting up Brown’s winner.

Defenceman Simon Nemec and forward Yegor Sharangovich each had two assists for Calgary against their former team. The Flames, who beat Pittsburgh 6-3 on Wednesday, fell to 11-14-2 with Friday’s loss.