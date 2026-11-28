Kyle Connor had three points and Stuart Skinner stopped 26 shots in Winnipeg’s 3-1 road victory

Thunder Bay – Hockey Town News – Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the New York Islanders 3-1 on Friday, extending their winning streak to three games.

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, while Josh Morrissey collected two assists. Winnipeg improved to 14-9-4 and continued a strong stretch that included nine wins in its previous 11 games entering Friday.

Connor opened the scoring at 17:04 of the first period. Vilardi doubled the lead early in the second, finishing a play set up by Mark Scheifele and Connor. Connor then scored his 22nd goal of the season on the power play to put Winnipeg ahead 3-0.

Former Jets defenceman Logan Stanley got the Islanders on the board early in the third, but Skinner stopped the remaining shots he faced. Winnipeg outshot New York 37-27 and killed both Islanders power plays, according to the NHL’s official game summary.

The victory followed Winnipeg’s 4-2 win in Boston on Wednesday and gave the Jets another two points on their road trip.