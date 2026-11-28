The rescue brings a new tragedy to an Atlantic route where arrivals have risen sharply in recent weeks

Thunder Bay ON. CA. – International News Service – At least 15 migrants died after a boat was found adrift off El Hierro in Spain’s Canary Islands on Friday, according to Spanish reporting. Rescue crews brought about 90 survivors to safety, with several people in serious condition evacuated by helicopter.

The toll includes people found dead aboard the boat and a person who died after rescue, El País reported. The circumstances of the crossing and the identities of those who died were not immediately clear.

The disaster is a new development on a route already under strain. In its previous coverage, NetNewsLedger reported that more than 11,000 people reached the Canary Islands in the first 15 days of November. Spain’s Interior Ministry recorded 24,364 arrivals for the year through November 15, compared with 14,690 in the same period of 2025.

El Hierro, one of the smallest Canary Islands, has received thousands of arrivals in recent days. The Atlantic journey from West Africa can expose people in crowded boats to days at sea without adequate supplies.

Sources: El País rescue report; Spain’s Interior Ministry arrival figures.