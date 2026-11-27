Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a developer’s constitutional challenge involving an Ontario law that returned land to the protected Greenbelt, The Canadian Press reports.

The case involves Minotar Holdings Inc. and land in Markham, Ont. The company says the province mistakenly placed its property in the Greenbelt, restricting development. The court’s case summary describes the designation as mistaken.

The dispute also raises a wider question about a legislature’s power to end an agreement and restrict legal claims through legislation. The outcome could matter beyond the particular property, though the court has not ruled on the merits.

Ontario’s Court of Appeal rejected the company’s constitutional challenge in August. The dispute followed the province’s 2022 removal of Greenbelt lands and its later reversal of that decision.