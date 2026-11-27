THUNDER BAY ON. – RockHawks Mining News – Ontario says it plans to introduce mining legislation aimed at moving projects faster, including a proposal not to renew mining leases that sit idle.

The province announced the planned changes Tuesday. They are proposals, not enacted rules, and the details will depend on the legislation and any regulations that follow.

Ontario says it wants to allow a single exploration permit to cover multiple claim areas that do not touch, extend early exploration plans to three years, and add enforcement tools such as field orders and administrative penalties. It also proposes bringing oversight of mine-site tailings facilities under the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The government says the measures would address duplication and encourage mining rights to be put to use. It also says it intends to streamline or eliminate half of key permits outside its existing One Project, One Process framework.

The stakes are significant in Northern Ontario, where exploration and mine proposals support local contractors and can affect First Nations, land and water. Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said the proposed legislation would not change the province’s constitutional duty to consult First Nations.