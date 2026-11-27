Ontario Northland’s new bus route will connect Thunder Bay, Hearst and Timmins three times a week beginning Dec. 7

THUNDER BAY — A new Ontario Northland motor coach route will connect Thunder Bay with communities along Highway 11 to Hearst and Timmins, with service scheduled to begin Dec. 7.

The province says the route will serve 18 communities and operate three round trips each week, providing a new link between Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario.

Stops will include Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Beardmore, Geraldton, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Longlac, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Smooth Rock Falls and Timmins.

“People in northern Ontario deserve reliable transportation options that connect them to the services and opportunities they need,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in the province’s Nov. 27 announcement. “By expanding Ontario Northland’s motor coach network, our government is making it easier for people to access health care, education and employment, while strengthening connections between communities across the North.”

The Schedule

Eastbound buses are scheduled to leave Thunder Bay around midday on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, reaching Hearst in the early evening and Timmins by midnight.

Westbound service is planned for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, leaving Timmins in the early morning, reaching Hearst in the late morning and arriving in Thunder Bay in the early evening.

Thunder Bay–Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland said the service will help residents who face long journeys to appointments and other services. “In rural northern Ontario, getting to a medical appointment or accessing essential services can mean travelling hundreds of kilometres. That can be difficult for people who don’t have access to a vehicle. I’m pleased our government is bringing Ontario Northland bus service to 18 communities along the route between Thunder Bay, Hearst and Timmins. The new route will make it easier for residents to get to appointments and visit family, and it will connect riders to the returning Northlander passenger rail service. It will also give visitors another way to explore the beauty of northern Ontario and support our local businesses,” Holland said.

Connecting With the Northlander

Ontario Northland says the bus route will connect with its existing motor coach network and the returning Northlander passenger train, which is scheduled to launch Dec. 10.

The train will run between Toronto and Cochrane, serving 16 communities along a route of more than 800 kilometres. It will not travel directly to Thunder Bay or Kapuskasing, so passengers planning a combined bus and rail trip should check transfer locations and times.

“Ontario Northland is proud to bring safe, reliable motor coach service to communities along this corridor,” said Chad Evans, Ontario Northland’s chief executive officer. “This new route will make it easier for people to reach essential services, travel to destinations across the region and connect with other transportation services, like the Northlander.”

Timmins MPP George Pirie also welcomed the connection.

“Today’s announcement of a new motor coach route connecting Timmins, Hearst and Thunder Bay is great news for northeastern Ontario. Residents will have more reliable travel options and a convenient connection to the returning Northlander passenger rail service. These improved connections will make it easier for people to access services, visit loved ones and explore opportunities across northern Ontario,” Pirie said.

Municipal Leaders Welcome Service

Rick Dumas, president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, said transportation is essential for the region’s communities.

“Reliable and accessible transportation is essential to the growth and sustainability of northwestern Ontario communities. This new motor coach service strengthens connections along the Highway 11 corridor, reduces transportation barriers, and improves access to health care, education and employment opportunities. NOMA welcomes this investment in connecting our rural, northern and First Nation communities,” Dumas said.

David Plourde, president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, said the bus and train services together could help connect the two regions.

“The expansion of Ontario Northland’s motor coach network, combined with the return of the Northlander, represents a significant step forward in building a more connected northern Ontario. Strengthening transportation links between northeastern and northwestern Ontario will support economic development, tourism and regional mobility while providing residents with greater flexibility and reliable alternatives to personal vehicle travel,” Plourde said.

Motor coach tickets are available through Ontario Northland’s website, by calling 1-800-461-8558, or in person at Ontario Northland agency locations. Passengers should confirm fares, stop locations and connections when booking.