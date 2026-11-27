Ontario Northland plans a three-times-weekly bus link between Thunder Bay and Timmins, with service through Kapuskasing

THUNDER BAY — A new Ontario Northland bus service is scheduled to connect Thunder Bay with Hearst, Kapuskasing and Timmins beginning Dec. 7, giving travellers another option along the Highway 11 corridor.

The service will operate three times a week in each direction and serve 18 northern communities, according to an announcement welcomed by Kapuskasing Mayor Dave Plourde.

In a Nov. 26 statement, Plourde said the route will provide an alternative for residents who often travel long distances by personal vehicle for medical appointments, education and work. He also said improved transportation could support regional industries and workforce needs.

Three Trips a Week

A summary of the transportation announcement says eastbound buses are scheduled to leave Thunder Bay on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while westbound buses are to depart Timmins on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Travellers should check Ontario Northland’s schedules and booking information for stop locations, departure times, fares and available connections before making plans.

The route connects communities in Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario, including Kapuskasing, which is east of Hearst.

Northlander Return

The bus announcement comes ahead of the planned return of Ontario Northland’s Northlander passenger train on Dec. 10.

The train is scheduled to operate between Toronto’s Union Station and Cochrane, with four round trips a week at launch. Ontario Northland says it will serve 16 communities along the route.

The train will not run directly to Kapuskasing or Thunder Bay. Travellers considering a bus-and-train journey should confirm the available connections and transfer times with Ontario Northland.

Tickets can be purchased through Ontario Northland’s website, by phone or through participating ticket agencies.