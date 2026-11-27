Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – Canada expects temporary residents to account for no more than 5.5 per cent of its population at the end of 2027, Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab says, above the government’s earlier goal of five per cent or less.

The forecast is not a final count.

Diab told a House of Commons committee that the latest Statistics Canada estimate put non-permanent residents at 6.7 per cent of the population on July 1.

Temporary residents include people in Canada on time-limited permits. Their share of the population depends on arrivals, departures, people changing status and the size of the overall population.

A target for new arrivals is not the same thing as the total number living in Canada at a given time.

The federal immigration plan sets a target of 370,000 new temporary residents a year from 2027 through 2029. It also provides for regular permanent resident admissions and separate initiatives to move some people already in Canada to permanent status.

Deputy minister Ted Gallivan told the committee that admissions in 2026 could be about 285,000 if the year’s trend continued through December. That is a projection, not a final annual result.

Future population estimates and departmental updates will show whether the share falls as the government expects.