Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – About six million people in Canada do not have a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner, according to a new national report that also found sharp differences in access by income and race.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults and 89 per cent of children and youth had a primary-care provider. Having one did not necessarily mean a quick appointment: 26 per cent of adults and 41 per cent of children and youth who needed care received a same-day or next-day appointment.

Access varied across provinces in 2025, from 66 per cent of adults in Prince Edward Island to 89 per cent in Ontario. Comparable provider-access data were not available for the territories.

The report found 66 per cent of Black adults and 68 per cent of Latin American adults had a provider, compared with 86 per cent of white adults. It also found a gap between the highest- and lowest-income adults.

CIHI said its report did not include results on the experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. It noted barriers can include long travel distances and a lack of culturally appropriate care.

Primary care can help people manage illness before it becomes an emergency. CIHI says governments have made improving access a shared health priority, but the report shows national averages can hide uneven experiences.

Source notes

CIHI report and executive summary, Nov. 26, 2026

CIHI access and equity, Nov. 26, 2026