A Dec. 1 food drive at Reid’s Furniture will collect donations for the RFDA and support Hospice Northwest’s charity tree entry

THUNDER BAY — A Giving Tuesday food drive at Reid’s Furniture will give residents a chance to support regional food programs and help Hospice Northwest compete for a $5,000 donation.

A Thunder Bay Police Service cruiser will be parked outside the store at 900 Cobalt Cres. from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, collecting non-perishable food for the Regional Food Distribution Association.

Hospice Northwest says each item donated at the Fill the Cruiser event will also count as a vote for its entry in Reid’s Furniture’s charity Christmas tree contest. The charity whose tree receives the most votes will receive $5,000 from the store.

Reid’s says five per cent of sales on Dec. 1 will also be donated to Hospice Northwest as part of the store’s charity schedule.

Hospice Northwest fundraising co-ordinator Colleen Kennedy said the event offers a way to support local food shelves while helping the organization continue its care, grief and caregiver support services.

The charity provides support in Thunder Bay and regional communities, including Nipigon, Greenstone, Marathon and several First Nations. Its services include volunteer companionship and grief support for people and families affected by serious illness and loss.